Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) PT Raised to C$41.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.57.

OTCMKTS CDUAF opened at $30.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.68 and its 200 day moving average is $28.68. Canadian Utilities has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $31.54.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

