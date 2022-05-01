Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$42.77.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CWB shares. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. CIBC downgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$45.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of Canadian Western Bank stock opened at C$32.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55. Canadian Western Bank has a 12-month low of C$32.01 and a 12-month high of C$41.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$37.48.

Canadian Western Bank ( TSE:CWB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.95 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$265.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$268.45 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Western Bank will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is 30.87%.

In other news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,854 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.60, for a total value of C$107,310.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$793,134.40. Also, Senior Officer Niall Boles sold 1,300 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.60, for a total transaction of C$44,975.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,107.08. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,554 shares of company stock valued at $166,217.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

