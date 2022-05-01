Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$8.16.

CS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Capstone Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on Capstone Mining from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. CIBC boosted their target price on Capstone Mining from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded Capstone Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

CS opened at C$5.85 on Friday. Capstone Mining has a 52 week low of C$4.33 and a 52 week high of C$7.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Capstone Mining ( TSE:CS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The mining company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$270.68 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Capstone Mining will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, a copper-silver underground mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

