CarParts.com (PRTS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 11.17% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $138.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.33 million. On average, analysts expect CarParts.com to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTS opened at $5.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CarParts.com has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $20.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.34. The firm has a market cap of $323.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.52 and a beta of 2.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRTS. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the fourth quarter valued at $312,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of CarParts.com by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CarParts.com by 9.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 12,158 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PRTS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CarParts.com in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of CarParts.com in a research report on Friday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CarParts.com from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on CarParts.com from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.

