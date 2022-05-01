Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.58% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Carriage Services, Inc. is a leading provider of death care services and products in the United States. Carriage provides a complete range of services relating to funerals, burials and cremations, including the use of funeral homes and motor vehicles, the performance of cemetery interment services and the management and maintenance of cemetery grounds. They also sell related products and merchandise including caskets, burial vaults, garments, cemetery interment rights, stone and bronze memorials, as well as other items. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CSV. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Carriage Services from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Carriage Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carriage Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.40.

Shares of Carriage Services stock opened at $42.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Carriage Services has a one year low of $34.10 and a one year high of $66.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.74.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 9.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carriage Services will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Carriage Services news, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 1,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $61,443.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $32,522.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,322 shares of company stock worth $119,998. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSV. Tri Star Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the 1st quarter valued at $370,000. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Carriage Services in the 1st quarter valued at $2,568,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Carriage Services in the 4th quarter valued at $947,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Carriage Services by 193.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 15,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the 4th quarter worth about $451,000. Institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

