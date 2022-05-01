Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CVE. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.27.

CVE opened at $18.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.31. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $19.65.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 40.1% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 43,864,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $442,243,000 after acquiring an additional 12,561,304 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,777,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $439,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395,314 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,911,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $268,667,000 after acquiring an additional 9,113,090 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,566,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,741,000 after acquiring an additional 8,634,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,499,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $202,314,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445,060 shares in the last quarter. 46.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

