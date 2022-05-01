CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Stock Rating Upgraded by Societe Generale

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIB) was upgraded by equities researchers at Societe Generale to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a C$119.00 price target on the stock. Societe Generale’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of CGI from C$128.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James set a C$130.00 price target on shares of CGI and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CGI from C$127.00 to C$120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$126.09.

Shares of TSE:GIB.A opened at C$102.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$102.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$106.75. CGI has a 52 week low of C$98.77 and a 52 week high of C$116.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.32.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

