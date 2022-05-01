Charles J. Carter Sells 7,347 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Stock

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) EVP Charles J. Carter sold 7,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,197,561.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,996 shares in the company, valued at $3,911,348. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $161.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.56 and a 200 day moving average of $143.07. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $124.78 and a 12-month high of $168.50.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 11.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.90%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PKG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Argus lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.86.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

