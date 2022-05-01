Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Trading 7% Higher

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $168.12 and last traded at $166.13. 1,343 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 651,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.33.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Chart Industries to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.24 and a beta of 1.62.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

