Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Shares Up 7% After Strong Earnings

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) shares shot up 7% during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $168.12 and last traded at $166.13. 1,343 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 651,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.33.
The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $354.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Several analysts have issued reports on GTLS shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $198.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $193.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chart Industries to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.93.
The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.25 and a 200-day moving average of $158.17. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.24 and a beta of 1.61.
About Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS)
Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.
