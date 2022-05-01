Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) traded down 4.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $440.87 and last traded at $441.12. 8,311 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,559,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $461.49.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $732.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Charter Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $770.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $745.72.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $553.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $613.52.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by $0.39. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.11 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey acquired 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $591.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,627,890.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Charter Communications by 1.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,638,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Charter Communications by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

