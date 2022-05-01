Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) traded down 4.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $440.87 and last traded at $441.12. 8,311 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,559,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $461.49.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $732.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Charter Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $770.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $745.72.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $553.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $613.52.
In other news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey acquired 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $591.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,627,890.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Charter Communications by 1.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,638,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Charter Communications by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR)
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.
