Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Stock Position Trimmed by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp cut its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 474,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,650,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

CHKP stock opened at $126.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $107.85 and a 12 month high of $149.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.94.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $542.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.57 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHKP. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.29.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

