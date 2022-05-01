Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $41.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.02% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Chefs’ Warehouse Holdings, LLC is a distributor of specialty food products in the United States. The Company is focused on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and/or operate restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools and specialty food stores. Its product portfolio includes artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, hormone-free protein, truffles, caviar, and chocolate. It also offers cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour. Chefs’ Warehouse Holdings, LLC is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, CL King upped their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.17.

NASDAQ CHEF opened at $36.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.48. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $38.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.32 and a beta of 2.25.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.09. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $512.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHEF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the third quarter valued at $97,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

