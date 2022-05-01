Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Price Target Raised to C$16.00

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.94.

Shares of OTCMKTS PPRQF opened at $11.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.84. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $11.04 and a 1 year high of $12.63.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high-quality portfolio comprising 725 properties totaling 66.1 million square feet of gross leasable area. Choice Properties owns a portfolio comprised of retail properties predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants; industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets; and offers an impressive and substantial development pipeline.

