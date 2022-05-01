Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. owns and operates full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican food. The Company offers menu which includes appetizers, soups and salads, tacos, burritos, enchiladas, fajitas and combination platters. It operates chains throughout Texas, Alabama, Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chuy’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

CHUY stock opened at $25.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.49. The stock has a market cap of $473.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.89. Chuy’s has a 1 year low of $22.60 and a 1 year high of $49.99.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $98.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.58 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 14.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chuy’s will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 0.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 953,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,079,000 after buying an additional 8,284 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the third quarter worth $752,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 8.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 309,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,752,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 31.4% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 230,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,252,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the fourth quarter worth $1,720,000. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

