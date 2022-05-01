Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) shares fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $127.32 and last traded at $128.01. 5,848 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 684,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.00.

CINF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.13.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 3,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

