Clarity Financial LLC Has $10.91 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Clarity Financial LLC lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,423 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 1.7% of Clarity Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Microsoft by 4.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,534 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 21.5% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,029 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank grew its position in Microsoft by 4.6% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 23,873 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $277.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $292.35 and its 200-day moving average is $310.18. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $238.07 and a one year high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush decreased their target price on Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.65.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

