CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 58.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 758,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,107 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of CNX Resources worth $10,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 16.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,639,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,386 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,821,000 after acquiring an additional 752,984 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,439,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,170,000 after acquiring an additional 101,847 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,277,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,123,000 after acquiring an additional 90,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,840,000 after acquiring an additional 649,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CNX. Piper Sandler cut shares of CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

CNX stock opened at $20.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.34. CNX Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $23.33. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of ($913.10) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 293.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

