Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the March 31st total of 1,980,000 shares. Currently, 15.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 343,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Codex DNA stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a current ratio of 9.57. Codex DNA has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $25.70.

Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 million. On average, research analysts predict that Codex DNA will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northpond Ventures LLC acquired a new position in Codex DNA in the 4th quarter valued at $106,317,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Codex DNA by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,264,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,652,000 after buying an additional 587,668 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Codex DNA by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 732,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,157,000 after buying an additional 183,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Codex DNA by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 484,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after buying an additional 150,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Codex DNA by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 75,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DNAY shares. Cowen assumed coverage on Codex DNA in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Codex DNA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Codex DNA from $30.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th.

About Codex DNA

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries; and short oligo ligation assembly enzymatic DNA synthesis.

