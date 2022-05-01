Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.09% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Financial Inc. operates as an investment holding company. It offers consumer and commercial products which includes online and mobile banking, lending facilities, title, investment and wealth management services. Columbia Financial Inc.is headquartered in New Jersey, Unites States. “

Separately, Compass Point cut Columbia Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

CLBK opened at $18.95 on Friday. Columbia Financial has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $22.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.35.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 29.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Columbia Financial will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Allyson Katz Schlesinger acquired 2,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.36 per share, for a total transaction of $50,067.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ostenbridge Paul Van purchased 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $50,055.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLBK. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Columbia Financial by 178.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 90,255 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Columbia Financial by 39.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 7,992 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Financial in the third quarter valued at about $422,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Financial by 12.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 3,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Financial by 70.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.88% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

