Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) shares were up 5.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.51 and last traded at $9.50. Approximately 88,519 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,445,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.98.

BVN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. TheStreet upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.00 to $11.10 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 0.67.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. ( NYSE:BVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $253.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.38 million. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 29.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.073 dividend. This is an increase from Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BVN. Compass Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 16,109 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile (NYSE:BVN)

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

