Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Conduent Incorporated is a business process services company. It engaged in providing business and government services to citizens, patients, customers and employees. The services rendered by the company include healthcare solutions, BPO services, learning services, digital payments, legal and compliance solutions, human resources, finance and accounting, procurement solutions and digital transformation. The company serves aerospace defence and automotive services, banking, communication and media, healthcare, industrial and energy, insurance, retail and consumer products and transportation industries. Conduent Incorporated is based in Basking Ridge, N.J. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CNDT. TheStreet cut shares of Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Conduent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

Conduent stock opened at $5.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.37. Conduent has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.28 and a beta of 1.88.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Conduent had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 13.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Conduent will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNDT. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Conduent by 48,066.0% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,991,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,073,000 after acquiring an additional 6,976,777 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Conduent by 114.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,898,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,375 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Conduent by 218.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,858,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,085 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Conduent during the fourth quarter worth about $4,006,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Conduent by 26.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,399,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,403,000 after acquiring an additional 701,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

