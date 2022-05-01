Craig S. Smith Sells 3,647 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Stock

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $674,695.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,561,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

MAR stock opened at $177.52 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.23 and a fifty-two week high of $195.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.15 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.39.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 125.04%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 59.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments.

