Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

BEAM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.14.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $37.53 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.92. Beam Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $36.31 and a 52 week high of $138.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.23.

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.17. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.28% and a negative net margin of 714.91%. The company had revenue of $51.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.69) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics will post -4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Fmr Llc sold 19,466 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.41, for a total transaction of $981,281.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 6,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $370,087.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,089,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,374,927.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,373 shares of company stock worth $1,566,884 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,200,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,903,000 after purchasing an additional 217,348 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,062,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,764,000 after buying an additional 542,819 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Beam Therapeutics by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,717,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,448,000 after acquiring an additional 217,590 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,683,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,131,000 after acquiring an additional 281,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,044,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,846,000 after acquiring an additional 396,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.