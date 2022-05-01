Credit Suisse Group Increases Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Price Target to €9.60

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €9.50 ($10.22) to €9.60 ($10.32) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NRDBY. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 123 to SEK 113 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from €10.60 ($11.40) to €10.40 ($11.18) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 127 to SEK 137 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from €12.60 ($13.55) to €11.40 ($12.26) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 120 to SEK 125 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.49.

Shares of OTCMKTS NRDBY opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. Nordea Bank Abp has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $13.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.60. The stock has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Nordea Bank Abp ( OTCMKTS:NRDBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a net margin of 40.33% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter.

Nordea Bank Abp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

