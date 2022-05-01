Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Price Target Cut to CHF 6.60

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 7.90 to CHF 6.60 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CS. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 9 to CHF 8.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 10.50 to CHF 9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 8.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

Shares of Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $6.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.72 and its 200 day moving average is $9.10. Credit Suisse Group has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $11.19.

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CS. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 15,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $543,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 19,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 7,513 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 34,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

