CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,884 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $9,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 3.0% in the third quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in CSX by 4.4% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in CSX by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 16,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock opened at $34.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.33 and a 200-day moving average of $35.50. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $29.49 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $74.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSX. Stephens lowered their price objective on CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.91.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

