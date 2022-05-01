CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. CVB’s principal business is to serve as a holding company for the Bank, Community, Ventures, and for other banking or banking related subsidiaries which the Company may establish or acquire. Through its network of banking offices, the Bank emphasizes personalized service combined with offering a full range of banking and trust services to businesses, professionals and individuals located in the service areas of its offices. “

Separately, StockNews.com raised CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of CVB Financial stock opened at $23.02 on Friday. CVB Financial has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $24.37. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.31 and its 200 day moving average is $22.13.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $124.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.00 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 40.95% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVB Financial will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kristina M. Leslie sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $150,912.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,142.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Francene Lapoint sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $116,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 108.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the first quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in CVB Financial by 10,290.0% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

