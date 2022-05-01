CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Short Interest Down 29.6% in April

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, a decrease of 29.6% from the March 31st total of 3,920,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 869,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTMX. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 42.0% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 3,305,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,826,000 after purchasing an additional 977,587 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,269,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,639,000 after buying an additional 400,126 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,420,000. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,266,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 330,074 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTMX. StockNews.com raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.83.

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $1.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.55. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $9.65.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 120.18% and a negative return on equity of 69.96%. The company had revenue of $19.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

