Daniel B. Poneman Sells 11,900 Shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Stock

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 11,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $339,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,719. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSEAMERICAN LEU opened at $27.76 on Friday. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.27 and a 12 month high of $88.88. The company has a market cap of $399.55 million, a P/E ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.43.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $7.21. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 58.67% and a negative return on equity of 91.68%. The business had revenue of $89.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.50 million. Research analysts expect that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 8.9% during the first quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 197,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,647,000 after buying an additional 16,041 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 103,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Centrus Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $545,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Centrus Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Centrus Energy by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 7,812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LEU. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Centrus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Centrus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

