DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 27,717 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $9,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 516.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.11.

XRAY opened at $39.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.86. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.22 and a fifty-two week high of $69.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 9.90%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.04%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

