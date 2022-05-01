DermTech (DMTK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.85) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 million. DermTech had a negative net margin of 661.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect DermTech to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DermTech stock opened at $8.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $255.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.86. DermTech has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $48.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.75.

In related news, CEO John Dobak sold 2,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $33,369.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold 7,037 shares of company stock valued at $95,384 in the last ninety days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DMTK. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of DermTech by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 107,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 8,677 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DermTech by 258.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 73,593 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in DermTech by 181.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 75,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 48,859 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in DermTech by 210.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 17,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of DermTech by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. 69.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DMTK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on DermTech from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of DermTech in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Stephens initiated coverage on DermTech in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on DermTech from $79.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.60.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT), a gene expression test that that enhances early detection of genomic atypia and helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

