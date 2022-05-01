Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Price Target to €193.00

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €185.00 ($198.92) to €193.00 ($207.53) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Deutsche Börse from €150.00 ($161.29) to €156.00 ($167.74) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €180.00 ($193.55) target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Deutsche Börse from €175.00 ($188.17) to €180.00 ($193.55) in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.00.

OTCMKTS:DBOEY opened at $17.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.79. Deutsche Börse has a 52 week low of $14.77 and a 52 week high of $18.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.02.

Deutsche Börse ( OTCMKTS:DBOEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 18.89%. Analysts expect that Deutsche Börse will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

