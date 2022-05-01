Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Price Target to €193.00

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €185.00 ($198.92) to €193.00 ($207.53) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Deutsche Börse from €150.00 ($161.29) to €156.00 ($167.74) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €180.00 ($193.55) target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Deutsche Börse from €175.00 ($188.17) to €180.00 ($193.55) in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.00.
OTCMKTS:DBOEY opened at $17.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.79. Deutsche Börse has a 52 week low of $14.77 and a 52 week high of $18.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.02.
About Deutsche Börse (Get Rating)
Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).
