Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Price Target to GBX 2,400

AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,000 ($38.24) to GBX 2,400 ($30.59) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on AVEVA Group in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on AVEVA Group from GBX 4,500 ($57.35) to GBX 3,625 ($46.20) in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AVEVA Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered AVEVA Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on AVEVA Group from GBX 2,000 ($25.49) to GBX 1,630 ($20.77) in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AVEVA Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,551.67.

Get AVEVA Group alerts:

AVEVA Group stock opened at $24.37 on Friday. AVEVA Group has a 12 month low of $24.37 and a 12 month high of $55.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.45.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AVEVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.