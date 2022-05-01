Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Price Target to €175.00

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €185.00 ($198.92) to €175.00 ($188.17) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €215.00 ($231.18) to €207.00 ($222.58) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Societe Generale raised Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €141.00 ($151.61) to €129.00 ($138.71) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.50.

SIEGY opened at $61.07 on Friday. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $89.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.70.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:SIEGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.95%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

