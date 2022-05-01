Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) PT Raised to €16.30 at UBS Group

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at UBS Group from €15.30 ($16.45) to €16.30 ($17.53) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating and set a $15.40 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €14.00 ($15.05) to €15.00 ($16.13) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €12.50 ($13.44) to €13.00 ($13.98) in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.06.

DB opened at $9.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $16.70.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Research analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,954,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 102,971,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,320,601,000 after acquiring an additional 517,860 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,727,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 244,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 78,888 shares during the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

