Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) PT Set at €26.50 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €26.50 ($28.49) target price by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s target price suggests a potential upside of 50.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DTE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.50 ($24.19) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.30 ($22.90) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group set a €25.20 ($27.10) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €24.60 ($26.45) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.50 ($28.49) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €23.86 ($25.66).

DTE opened at €17.57 ($18.89) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €16.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €16.57. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of €12.72 ($13.68) and a 1-year high of €18.13 ($19.49).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

