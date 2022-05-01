Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Domo, Inc. designs and develops enterprise software. The Company offers a cloud-based executive management platform which gives users direct and real-time access to business information for industries including media and marketing, telecommunication, retail, travel and leisure, technology and financial services. Domo, Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DOMO. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Domo from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Domo from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Domo from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

Domo stock opened at $41.42 on Friday. Domo has a 12 month low of $36.07 and a 12 month high of $98.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 2.69.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $70.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Domo will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Domo news, Director Joy Driscoll Durling sold 1,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $100,259.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,393.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $175,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,053 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,410 in the last 90 days. 14.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Domo during the fourth quarter valued at $15,212,000. Collaborative Holdings Management LP increased its position in Domo by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Collaborative Holdings Management LP now owns 611,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,341,000 after purchasing an additional 255,000 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in Domo by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 691,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,315,000 after purchasing an additional 186,844 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Domo by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,143,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,698,000 after purchasing an additional 160,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 842,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,071,000 after acquiring an additional 149,976 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

