Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $57.07 and last traded at $57.50. 27,282 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,825,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.95.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DRE. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial raised Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.73.

Duke Realty ( NYSE:DRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $275.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.97 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 93.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 41.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 513.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Duke Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Duke Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE)

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

