DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in DXC Technology by 15,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in DXC Technology by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,413,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,511,000 after buying an additional 77,128 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in DXC Technology by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 15,008 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DXC Technology by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in DXC Technology by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

In other DXC Technology news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 53,831 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $1,974,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on DXC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.75.

NYSE:DXC opened at $28.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.41. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $28.54 and a twelve month high of $44.18. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.22.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.