Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dynex Capital, Inc. and its Subsidiaries and Affiliates, is a mortgage and consumer finance company which uses its loan production operations to create investments for its portfolio. Currently, the Company’s primary production operations include the origination of mortgage loans secured by multi-family properties and the origination of loans secured by manufactured homes. The Company has recently expanded its production activities to include commercial real estate loans and may expand into other financial products in the future. “

DX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jonestrading reduced their price target on shares of Dynex Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Dynex Capital stock opened at $16.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $595.15 million, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.54. Dynex Capital has a 12-month low of $14.54 and a 12-month high of $20.51.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 159.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dynex Capital will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Byron L. Boston purchased 12,600 shares of Dynex Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.98 per share, with a total value of $201,348.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Dynex Capital in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Dynex Capital by 8.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Dynex Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dynex Capital during the third quarter worth about $176,000. Institutional investors own 40.86% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

