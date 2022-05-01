Easterly Government Properties (DEA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $71.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Easterly Government Properties to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $19.05 on Friday. Easterly Government Properties has a twelve month low of $19.01 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.43 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 302.86%.

A number of research analysts have commented on DEA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James cut Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.10.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 10,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $208,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $149,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,594 shares of company stock worth $919,174. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEA. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 47.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,256,000 after buying an additional 142,010 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 3.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 57.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 28,726 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 420,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after buying an additional 148,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 157,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after buying an additional 30,409 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

