Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Trading Down 8.7%

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) shares dropped 8.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.30 and last traded at $10.44. Approximately 5,504 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 404,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.44.

ECVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Ecovyst from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. BWS Financial started coverage on Ecovyst in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ecovyst from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecovyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Ecovyst from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.04.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.73. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.54 and a beta of 0.83.

Ecovyst ( NYSE:ECVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $179.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.46 million. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 7.23% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECVT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,594,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the third quarter valued at $717,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter worth $436,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter worth $447,000. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Ecovyst Company Profile (NYSE:ECVT)

Ecovyst Inc provides specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment offers sulfuric acid recycling services for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

