Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Stock Price Down 11.3%

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) traded down 11.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.36 and last traded at $9.36. 39,395 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,436,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.55.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.39.

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Rating ) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $244.60 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 15.18%. On average, analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold in the third quarter worth $401,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,543,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,934,000 after purchasing an additional 224,437 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 3.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 239,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 33.8% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 53,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 13,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 123.6% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,666,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the Certej and Bolcana development projects located in Romania; and 100% interest in the Tocantinzinho development project located in Brazil.

