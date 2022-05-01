Emerald (EEX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 3rd. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.10 million for the quarter.

Get Emerald alerts:

Shares of EEX opened at $2.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $188.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.83. Emerald has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $5.99.

In other news, Director David Saul Levin bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.67 per share, with a total value of $73,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Emerald by 1,186.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 23,055 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Emerald by 194.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 35,960 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Emerald by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Emerald by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Emerald by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 10,202 shares in the last quarter. 23.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerald Company Profile (Get Rating)

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety and security. It also operates content and content-marketing websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.