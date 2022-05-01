Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. Benchmark upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emergent BioSolutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.86.

Shares of EBS stock opened at $32.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Emergent BioSolutions has a 1 year low of $29.88 and a 1 year high of $68.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.88.

Emergent BioSolutions ( NYSE:EBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $307.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

