Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Cantor Fitzgerald

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen dropped their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. Benchmark upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.86.

NYSE EBS opened at $32.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.88. Emergent BioSolutions has a fifty-two week low of $29.88 and a fifty-two week high of $68.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Emergent BioSolutions ( NYSE:EBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $307.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBS. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP raised its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 250.0% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

