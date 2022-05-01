Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Price Target Cut to €9.00

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at UBS Group from €9.50 ($10.22) to €9.00 ($9.68) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ENLAY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Enel from €9.00 ($9.68) to €7.20 ($7.74) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Enel from €9.20 ($9.89) to €9.00 ($9.68) in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Enel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Enel from €9.20 ($9.89) to €8.30 ($8.92) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

Get Enel alerts:

Shares of Enel stock opened at $6.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.70. Enel has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.36.

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.