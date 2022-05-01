Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DGSE Companies, Inc. wholesales and retails jewelry, diamonds, fine watches and precious metal bullion products to domestic and international customers via traditional and Internet channels. A wholly-owned subsidiary, Silverman Consultants, Inc., is one of the oldest and largest jewelry liquidation firms in the United States. In addition to its retail facilities, the Company operates live Internet auctions which can be accessed at www.FirstJewelryAuctions.com and www.dgse.com. “

Get Envela alerts:

Shares of ELA opened at $5.43 on Friday. Envela has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $5.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $146.18 million, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.23.

Envela ( NYSEAMERICAN:ELA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Envela had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $44.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Envela will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Envela news, Director Richard D. Schepp purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.39 per share, with a total value of $65,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 16,731 shares of company stock valued at $73,379 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Envela by 35,742.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 15,012 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Envela by 1,836.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 15,904 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Envela by 614.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 16,149 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Envela by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 18,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Envela in the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Envela Company Profile (Get Rating)

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, Fortune 500 companies, municipalities, school districts, and other organizations in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Envela (ELA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Envela Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envela and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.