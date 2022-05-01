Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 19,776 Shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,776 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.08% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF worth $8,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SWAN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 70.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the third quarter worth $103,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the third quarter worth $224,000.

NYSEARCA SWAN opened at $28.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.14. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $36.56.

